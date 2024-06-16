Coral Springs

Baby in critical condition after near-drowning in Coral Springs: Police

Bystanders initially performed CPR on the baby until officers arrived at the home, police said.

A 1-year-old baby was left in critical condition on Sunday evening after an apparent near-drowning in Coral Springs.

Bystanders initially performed CPR on the baby until officers arrived at the home near NW 98th Way and took over.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews also responded before taking the baby to Broward Health Coral Springs in critical condition, according to the deputy fire chief.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Coral Springs
