Baby Out of Hospital After Hollywood Beach Shooting as Parents Call for Change

In a new statement, Amari's parents called for an end to gun violence

The 16-month-old boy who was injured in the foot during the mass shooting at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is out of the hospital and back home to finish his recovery.

The parents of Amari shared a new photo of the 1-year-old Thursday.

Amari, the 16-month-old was was injured in the foot during the Hollywood Beach mass shooting, is back home from the hospital Thursday, June 1, 2023.

They've declined to speak on camera but released a statement calling for a solution to gun violence.

"We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Memorial Regional and Joe DiMaggio Hospital for their amazing care of Baby Amari and for all they do daily for families," the statement said. "Gun violence is a national crisis, until our government steps in and creates a solution to this problem mass shootings will continue in this country. Our hearts and prayers go out to tomorrow's victims and to the past victims of gun violence. Gun violence is becoming normalized and America should be more diligent in making a change!"

The toddler was with his parents enjoying a bike ride on Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day when he got caught in the crossfire.

Surveillance video showed the family on a four-wheel bike, trying to speed away from the chaos — but it was too late.

Amari the youngest out of nine people who were injured in the shooting. He was shot in the foot, which his father said will never be the same.

Investigators arrested two men in connection to the shooting and are still looking for three others.

