Baby Was Having Medical Emergency Before Deadly Crash on I-75: Attorneys

The family of a 1-year-old who was killed in a crash earlier this month is expecting is file a lawsuit in their pursuit of justice.

It's been just over a week since Jace Rivera was killed in a crash on I-75 in Broward County. His mother, Kristine, is still in the hospital recovering from multiple fractures and surgeries.

The crash happened at 4:30 in the afternoon in the northbound express lanes of I-75 just north of Sheridan Street.

Following the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said the baby was in an SUV that was "unlawfully" stopped inside the express lane and the driver, who we now know was his mom, was tending to him when a truck rear-ended them.

Little Jace died at the scene.

The family now has attorneys, Brett and Judd Rosen, who explained why they had pulled over.

"Jace was having a medical emergency," Brett Rosen said. "She did the best she could. She pulled over in a safe manner with her hazards on and was tending to Jace when the driver of this commercial vehicle, who never should have been on this road, was speeding, not paying attention."

The Rosens allege it was against the law for the truck to be in these express lanes.

"The commercial vehicle was towing a front loader," Rosen said. "The law is clear, that if you are traveling on this express lane, that you cannot have a vehicle with three or more axels, and that is exactly what he was towing and operating at the time of this crash."

Video from the scene shows a company logo on the truck for Infratech Corporation. NBC6 has reached out to the company but hasn't heard back.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this is an ongoing traffic homicide investigation. The crash report is still unavailable.

It's not clear if FHP plans to issue any citations or make any arrests.

Someone in the truck was also taken to the hospital.