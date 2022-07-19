Back to School Tax Free Holiday Begins Monday in Florida

With school in South Florida starting soon, families have started the hunt for school supplies and clothing for the upcoming educational year.

These families are in luck as Florida is set to begin its back to school tax-free holiday on Monday, July 25th.

For two weeks, Floridians across the state will be able to save money by taking advantage of this holiday as they make their way to stores to purchase select items for the new school year.

The Florida Department of Revenue has released this fact sheet detailing the items that are tax-free from July 25th-August 7th, 2022.

Some tax-free items include:

Clothing, footwear, and accessories on sale for $100 or less per item

School supplies on sale for $50 or less per item

jigsaw puzzles and learning aids such as flashcards on sale for $30 or less

Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use on sale for $1,500 or less

The tax-free holiday in Florida begins as the National Retail Federation estimates that families across the country are expected to spend an average of $864 on back to school shopping this year.

There are other tax-free holidays to keep in mind for Florida families that are already underway:

From May 14, 2022 to August 14, 2022, there is tax-free holiday on children books. This is defined by the state as a book aimed for children ages 12 and under.

From July 1st, 2022 to June 30, 2023, there is a tax-free holiday on children’s (5 yrs or younger) diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and footwear.