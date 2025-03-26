‘Back up': Video shows brutal fatal stabbing inside trolley in Miami

Surveillance video captured the moment a man verbally and then physically attacked a restaurant employee with a knife inside a Miami trolley, causing the victim to die from his injuries.

Video obtained exclusively by NBC6 allegedly shows 46-year-old Lamont Collins waiting near the trolley doors when 49-year-old Adolf Bailey Bruce is seen on the aisle walking towards the front of the vehicle. Police said Bruce was hoping to get off at the next stop.

Suddenly, Collins is heard yelling at Bruce to "back up."

After Collins's outburst, the video shows the two getting into an argument and Collins pulling out a knife, prompting the trolley driver to park the vehicle in the middle of the road, getting out of his seat and trying and deescalate the situation.

"You are going to jail," yelled the trolley driver as he tried to control the situation.

The arrest report said Collins was heard screaming, "I'm not a coward. I'd rather die than go to jail."

Lamont Collins, 46, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in Tuesday's deadly stabbing.

As the two continued to argue, Bruce got upset and yelled, "Let's go, Let's go," and got close to Collins. Bruce is also seen clapping in frustration.

Suddenly, the video shows Bruce begin to repeatedly stab Bruce. Blood splattered all over the trolley.

Trolley riders are evidently stunned, and video shows them trying to get off while screaming.

After about 30 seconds of constant stabbing, Bruce is seen on the floor covered in blood, and Collins runs away through a small gap between the doors.

Bruce, in agony, manages to get up from the trolley floor and also exits.

The victim died of his injuries.

The restaurant employee at Amara at Paraiso was remembered as an avid traveler who loved to play basketball.

Meanwhile, Collins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The defendant is in jail until his trial and has pleaded not guilty.