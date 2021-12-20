Broward

Backfiring Car Causes Active Shooter Scare at Broward Movie Theater

The incident happened Sunday night at the Cinemark movie theater in Davie.

By The Associated Press

Google Earth

The sound of a car backfiring near a South Florida movie theater led police to evacuate moviegoers following multiple reports of an active shooter, authorties said.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Cinemark movie theater in Davie.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Davie police later told news outlets that a passing vehicle's engine likely backfired, prompting the scare.

“The movie cut out, the alarms went off, the intercoms said, ’Hey, everyone please leave the movie theatres,” Jonathan Fernandez told local media. “And then I followed everyone out of the movie theaters. Everyone was in a little bit of a panic.”

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: COVID Variant Surge Causes Long Lines, Cancellations in South Florida

Holidays Dec 17

Best Holiday Events Happening in South Florida This Month

Police officers went theater-to-theater inside the complex and found no signs of a shooter, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrowardDaviemovie threat
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us