Backpack Drive in Miami Gardens Gets Parents and Kids Ready For School

The 2022-2023 school year is around the corner and parents and kids are getting ready.



"I’m definitely ready for back to school. I’m overly ready for back to school!" said mom Quanisha Grimes.



Events like the Back to School Book Bag Drive in Miami Gardens help take some pressure off parents during a year of uncertainty for many in the community.



“It helps give us peace of mind going back to school. Being able to have a bookbag makes a big difference. Being able to have school supplies makes a big difference, so I’m thankful," said mom Tiffany Holliman.



Brian Lee hosted the event for the 8th year in Miami Gardens along with Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon.



"We have pencils, pens, journals, sharpeners, we gave out a few tablets," said Lee.

Teachers also joined in on the giveaways this year.

"This year we added a new piece we were able to get teachers' gift cards. We know they need them going into their classrooms. We also had gift cards available for the students," said Vice Mayor Leon.



In North Miami Beach, "Breaking the Barriers" also hosted a family event at the library. The line was out the door as members of the community got their free backpacks and supplies.



“We want to encourage everyone to read and to have a wonderful new school year," said library director Edenia Hernandez.



The back-to-school tax-free holiday comes to an end today. Items include clothing, footwear, supplies, and personal computers.