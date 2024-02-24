‘Bad Boys 4' filming will impact Fort Lauderdale traffic with road closures

A group of "Bad Boys" will shut down traffic at a Fort Lauderdale hotspot on Monday.

The city issued an alert that between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday Northbound A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive.

Mon 2/26, from 6 AM - 12 PM, expect closures along A1A between Las Olas Blvd & Bayshore Dr due to a film shoot. 🎬

🚦 NB A1A will be fully closed

🚦 Seabreeze Blvd will have one lane in each direction

🚦 Poinsettia, Cortez, Castillo & Sebastian Streets will all be closed between… pic.twitter.com/wzwi8G4Ewy — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) February 22, 2024

The reason: The filming of the upcoming "Bad Boys" sequel, the fourth in the film franchise. The untitled movie, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is set to be released this summer.

Several other streets will also be closed, including Poinsettia Street, Cortez Street, Castillo Street and Sebastian Street.