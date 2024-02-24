Fort Lauderdale

‘Bad Boys 4' filming will impact Fort Lauderdale traffic with road closures

The untitled movie, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is set to be released this summer

A group of "Bad Boys" will shut down traffic at a Fort Lauderdale hotspot on Monday.

The city issued an alert that between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday Northbound A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive.

The reason: The filming of the upcoming "Bad Boys" sequel, the fourth in the film franchise. The untitled movie, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is set to be released this summer.

Several other streets will also be closed, including Poinsettia Street, Cortez Street, Castillo Street and Sebastian Street.

