Bad Bunny Hits the Stage at Hard Rock Stadium For a Second Night

Bad Bunny made his way to Miami for two back-to-back shows at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

By Ryan Nelson

Thousands of fans will pack Hard Rock Stadium Saturday evening as Bad Bunny takes the stage for a second consecutive night at the venue. 

Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami for the past few days. 

It all started Thursday night with the grand opening of his restaurant Miami steakhouse, Gekko. 

Dozens of celebrities attended the event, and notable local names included Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, David Beckham, and DJ Khaled. 

Friday, Bad Bunny hosted the first of a two-concert slate at Hard Rock Stadium. 

The concert did not come without a few incidents that were caught on videos posted on to Only in Dade, including a woman running onto the stage before falling off as she attempted to jump to another side of the stage, and a scenario in which a Lamborghini appeared to hit Bad Bunny’s Bugatti. 

Fans say they eagerly anticipate what the artist has in store for them Saturday night.

