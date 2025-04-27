Bad Bunny lookalike contest held in Wynwood

Wynwood is known for its large Puerto Rican presence and this Sunday, the neighborhood invited all Benito doppelgangers to show out and compete in a Bad Bunny lookalike contest.

“I grew up knowing this as a Puerto Rican Wynwood or Puerto Rican part of town,” Nathanial Sandler said.

Sunday’s "Poetry, Paperbacks & Piraguas" event at Roberto Clemente Park was a celebration of Puerto Rican culture.

“You can't think of Wynwood without having Puerto Rico and the sort of history of little San Juan and so Bad Bunny seems like a perfect spokesperson for that,” said Melody Santiago Cummings, executive director of O, Miami

Hosted by the nonprofits O, Miami and La Mesa Boricua, alongside Miami’s first and only free bookstore known as Bookleggers, locals enjoyed live traditional music and activities with an added bonus of El Conejo Malo, Benito, otherwise known as Bad Bunny…

“I'm hoping to see some, some Baby Bad Bunnies, some little, little Bad Bunnies," Sandler said. "I'm hoping to see some older Bad Bunnies. I don't want a guy that looks just like Bad Bunny. I want to see something really out there and weird, actually.”

The goal is to be judged and crowned as the best doppelganger in the Miami area.

“Our primary judge is Ivy Unleashed personality from Power 96, so she will select the finalists and then the audience will choose the winner," Cummings said. "First place, in addition to bragging rights, of course, to get a one-year membership to El Carwash. Second place gets a $50 gift certificate to El Bagel, and then we have little prizes for it.”

Kevin Amaro was announced as the winner.

The competition was tough because participants needed to have the Boricua accent just right, the slang, and know Band Bunny's song.

Whether you're a Bad Bunny fan or came for the company and culture, this event did not disappoint.