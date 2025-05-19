The iconic Caribbean-themed restaurant Bahama Breeze has closed 15 locations across the country, including two in South Florida, according to a company spokesperson.

The company said it continually evaluates the performance of restaurants before deciding to shutter locations.

"Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests," spokesperson Kiara Buckner confirmed to NBC6. "However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance."

Reports of the sudden closures began swirling in Florida after signs appeared on the doors of locations in Gainesville and Naples, NBC affiliate WESH reported. Some of the restaurants being closed have been open for less than a year.

Five restaurants will be closing in Florida, including two in Broward County. They are:

3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida 33306

2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida 33323

1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32608

2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida 34102

"We are committed to supporting our team members who have been impacted by these closures," Bucker said. "We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members at nearby Darden brands and all others will be provided with severance."

The closures also affected restaurants in: