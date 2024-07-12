‘Sending out a hit on me': Bahamian whistleblower shot during Facebook Live

A Bahamian whistleblower who made allegations of police corruption was shot doing a Facebook Live from his Hollywood apartment.

Sylvens Metayer is well-known on social media for his conspiracy theories, social and political commentary. He was over an hour into his Facebook Live broadcast on Monday when suddenly, bullets went through the window behind him at his apartment near Pershing Street and he dropped to the ground.

“I got shot in the face, right here,” Metayer says in a video. “Hey y’all sending a hit out on me.”

Metayer recently leaked recorded voice notes on his Facebook page that allegedly revealed a top police official negotiating bribes with a criminal.

The bizarre and violent shooting incident played out on social media as a woman can be heard calling for an ambulance with a baby crying in the background.

“I got issues with the Bahamian government,” Metayer can be heard telling one first responder. “I made the newspaper today. So, they probably sent somebody to kill me..”

So far investigators have not confirmed a motive or suspects in this case.

A first responder told Metayer it appeared he was grazed by bullets on his face and back, as well as shot in the foot.

A woman at the apartment showed NBC6 where several bullets left holes in the walls and damaged floors. Crime scene investigators were back at the apartment complex Friday afternoon continuing to look for evidence.

Hollywood Police said Metayer went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 954-764-4357 (HELP).