‘He's got a gun!': Bakery worker witnessed gunman open fire at SW Miami-Dade business

An employee of a bakery witnessed a gunman open fire at a southwest Miami-Dade business Thursday afternoon, the owner said.

Carlos Martinez, the owner of Edda's Cake Company, said he left about 10 minutes before the shooting unfolded at a nearby car dealership but was on the phone with his sales manager.

"He says to me that, 'hold on, there's a guy with a gun at the dealer,'" Martinez told NBC6. "He goes 'hey, I'll call you back, there's a guy with a gun.'"

Martinez said the sales manager saw the owner of the dealership speaking with a man who had a gun pointed at him.

"He's telling the guy 'don't do it, don't do it, you don't have to do this,'" Martinez said, adding that the gunman had something covering his face. "He says 'all I could see was his eyes and his nose.'"

Martinez said a female deputy arrived but was apparently not aware it was a gun situation.

"My sales manager screams out, 'he's got a gun!' Apparently the shooter then turns around and is pointing the gun at the cop and talking to the cop, can't hear anything, but I guess he turns back to the owner and shoots the owner I believe twice," Martinez said. "The police officer takes off, the shooter grabs a rifle…and starts shooting towards wherever the cop was. And so I don't know, and then everyone went inside and all the sudden they started hearing all kinds of gunfire."

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the gunman and two others were hospitalized. Their identities and conditions were unknown.

Martinez said he's thankful all his employees are safe.

"They went inside, locked all the doors, and they did the right thing," he said.