Cocaine

Bald eagle cocaine: Boater finds over $1 million of drugs in the Florida Keys

"Mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine" about seven miles off of Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said

By Briana Trujillo

A boater found 65 pounds of cocaine worth over $1 million floating in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. 

The discovery was made around noon on Saturday, when "mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine" about seven miles off of Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The sheriff's office turned the drugs, wrapped in black packaging with an image of a bald eagle mid-flight, over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video shared by Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, shows authorities wheeling the drugs away.

Briggs said he appreciated the support of the good Samaritans who turned in the cocaine.

This article tagged under:

CocaineFlorida KeysMonroe County Sheriff's OfficeIslamorada
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us