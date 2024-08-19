‘Bank jugger' thieves arrested after following man, breaking into his car in Miami Springs: Police

Miami Springs Police have arrested two "bank juggers" who allegedly broke into a man's car after he visited a local ATM and stole checks and withdrawal money.

According to police, “bank jugging” is a type of theft where criminals watch banks or ATMs, follow people who have withdrawn large amounts of cash, and then rob them, either by force or by breaking into their vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a Miami Springs man made a withdrawal from a local bank and was unknowingly followed home by two people in a newer model BMW SUV, police said.

The man left the withdrawal money inside his car while he went inside his home, and that is when police said Walter Ray Kyles got out of his car, smashed the man's car window and stole checks and the withdrawal money.

By 6:25 PM, Kyles was identified, his car was located, and both he and a female driver, Summer Jenae Wallace, were arrested by the Miami Springs Investigations Division.

Summer Jenae Wallace and Walter Ray Kyles

The City of Miami Police Department’s Tactical Robbery Unit assisted in locating the Kyles' car. Police said a portion of the stolen money was recovered and returned to the man.

In an Instagram post, Miami Springs police warned residents to be vigilant. "Bank jugging" often involves surveillance, with thieves often working in teams to target unsuspecting victims, police said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, cars or people loitering around banks are urged to contact police.