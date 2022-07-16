‘Bans Off Miami' Abortion Rights Protest Happening in Bayfront Park

Crowds are set to gather in Bayfront Park to attend the Bans Off Miami: Rise Up protest for abortion rights on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Demonstrators have been protesting across the country since the Supreme Court overturned fifty years of abortion protections on June 24.

By overturning Roe, the court has allowed states to enact strict abortion limits, including many that had previously been deemed unconstitutional. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The organization organizers ask that protesters wear green — the color that symbolizes the reproductive rights movement in many countries.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attendees are being told to meet at the torch of friendship at Bayfront Park before marching around Biscayne Boulevard.

Organizers have emphasized that safety is a top priority for this event. With that in mind, they have implemented several safety measures, including the attendance of members of the Miami Street Medicine team and legal observers.

Additionally, the organization has consulted with an ACLU attorney, and says, "As long as we are peacefully exercising our 1st Amendment Rights to free speech and complying with law enforcement, we will be within our constitutional right to protest."

The organizers also advise attendees not to bring any kind of weapon or anything that could be viewed as a weapon, pocket knife, etc.).

Additionally, attendees are being told to stay out of streets and roadways, not touch, tamper with, or destroy any public property, and stay away from and be deferential to any police action.

Should there be any police action, organizers have said that videoing officers can often be a problem. Though it is allowed, any videoing can not take place close enough to interfere in any way with the police action.