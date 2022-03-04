Baptist Health 305 Half Marathon and 5K Taking Place Sunday

Runners will be lacing up their sneakers Sunday for the Baptist Health 305 Half Marathon and 5K through Miami Beach and Miami.

Around 3,000 runners will take part in the event, which starts at 9 a.m. at 1200 Ocean Drive before runners go north to the Julia Tuttle Causeway and head west into Miami.

Participants will continue west on Northeast 36th Street to 2nd Avenue, then runners will travel south to 15th Street. Runners will head south to Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast 11th Terrace, then east to the MacArthur Causeway.

Once at the Macarthur Causeway, runners will then travel east, leaving Miami and heading back to Miami Beach limits where the event will conclude at Lummus Park.

Miami Police and other law enforcement agencies will help direct traffic throughout the event, which is schedule to end at 6 p.m.

