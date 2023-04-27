Baptist Health-FIU Partnership Will ‘Dramatically Improve Access to Physicians': CEO

Florida International University and Baptist Health will be teaming up to form a partnership that will give medical students hands-on experience.

The major announcement was made at an event at FIU Thursday.

The partnership will allow Baptist Health's Hospital of Miami to become a teaching hospital for FIU medical students, with expanded undergraduate and graduate medical programs, clinical teaching and research.

With the alliance, Baptist Health and FIU, through its Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, will also work together to expand physician training, research and care.

The university's school of medicine first opened in 2006 and enrolled its first medical students in 2009.

Baptist's main hospital is in Kendall and holds about 950 beds.

"The quality of the research and the quantity of the research we’re going to do, it’ll grow significantly because of our partnership with the great doctors that Baptist is recruiting and those doctors want an academic affiliation. They want to do research and we’re gonna be their partner in all this," said Dean Colson, chair of the board at FIU.

"We’re going to have residents and fellows at our Dade County facilities. This is going to dramatically improve access to physicians in our community, cause Miami's growing, and access to a lot more research," Baptist Health CEO Bo Boulenger said.

Officials said certain details, like when the partnership will begin, will be finalized over the summer.