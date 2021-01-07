Baptist Health South Florida to Offer Appointments for Vaccine

Baptist Health South Florida announced it will be launching an online platform Friday for eligible members of the community to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Friday, Jan. 8, people 65 and older or those at high risk for serious illness from the virus will be able to book appointments on baptisthealth.net for slots beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

Baptist Health will offer 12,000 appointment slots to start and expect to add availability and locations.