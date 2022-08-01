Man in NW Miami-Dade Home Surrenders After Hourslong Standoff

A man is in custody after a tense, hourslong standoff with police at a northwest Miami-Dade home on Monday.

Miami-Dade Police responded at around 2 p.m. to the area of NW 122nd Street and 22nd Court after a third party reported a potential threat.

Negotiators were outside of the home for hours, pleading for the subject to come out with his hands up.

At around 9:30 p.m., a child yelled, "Coming out!" and walked out of the home with his hands up and was rescued by officers shortly after. He didn't appear to be physically harmed.

Shortly after, the suspect walked out of the home with his hands up, and he was taken into custody.

Police haven't released any details about what led up to the standoff.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.