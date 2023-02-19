Miami Lakes

Barricaded Man Taken Into Custody After SRT Situation in Miami Lakes

By Monica Galarza

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2:19 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17700 block of NW 54th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

Police units responded to the scene in reference to reports of gunshots in the area and a man seen carrying a gun, police said.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the man refused to come out of the home.

Neighbors told NBC 6 they were very shaken up by what they heard.

One neighbor, who did not wish to be named, said they heard about "five or six shots from what sounded like a handgun."

After several attempts to get the man to come out of the home, the MDPD Special Response Team (SRT) took the man into custody without further incident.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man in custody, but said he is being interviewed reference his actions. 

