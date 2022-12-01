Alerts of Active Shooter at Barry University Deemed False: Officials

Balloon popping at an event at Barry University Thursday led to a false alarm of an active assailant on campus, university officials said.

Users on Twitter reported receiving emails, texts and automated calls from Barry University, stating, "AN ARMED ASSAILANT IS ON CAMPUS. TAKE NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE ACTION. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. FURTHER INFORMATION TO FOLLOW."

The message was also posted on the university's official Twitter and Facebook pages. The posts have since been deleted.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Barry University later tweeted that the reports of a shooter were false and popping balloons from an event on campus led to the false alarm.

Reports of a shooter and active assailant on Barry University's campus this evening are false. Balloons popping from an event in Thompson Hall led to the false alarm. There is no threat to campus. — Barry University (@BarryUniversity) December 2, 2022

Miami Shores Police responded to the campus and confirmed the reports were unfounded after officers conducted two searches.

Users on Twitter reported people on campus locked down in place after receiving the initial alert from the university.

“Just want to share that Barry’s mass message was this - and then nothing else. Run hide and fight. Run where?" said one student, Jessica Cala. "We were all crouching literally fearing for our lives while cops went 'door to door' yet no cop was seen. We go outside and they’re all lined up? Doing what exactly? Between the lack of communication and lack of action, I really don’t know how else I’m supposed to feel other than unsupported and unsafe."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for details.