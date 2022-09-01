Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach

She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said.

Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder.

According to the arrest report, Pierce was aggressively banging on the front door of the neighbor’s home about 6 a.m. asking to use the bathroom, but he kept the door locked until he finished getting ready for work.

When the neighbor finally opened the door Pierce’s boyfriend got into a fist fight with him for about three minutes before they fell to the ground. That’s when Pierce got on top of them and stabbed the neighbor in the upper right thigh with a large knife, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stabbing victim started yelling “get her off me” and “she stabbed me,” investigators were told.

The victim lost a lot of blood before being taken to Broward Health North medical center in critical condition, according to paramedics, but he was later stabilized.

Pierce had run off with her boyfriend, but he had second thoughts and contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office about five hours later, officials said.

During questioning, he said his uncle and the victim had allowed him and Pierce to live in a white Ford van parked in the driveway of the home near Northwest Fourth Court in Pompano Beach.

He said his uncle and the victim were annoyed with the amount of time Pierce was spending in their bathroom, so they decided to keep the front door of the house locked until the uncle and victim had finished getting ready for work each morning, detectives said.

After the stabbing, Pierce’s boyfriend said she threw the knife in a trash dumpster as they ran away but investigators said they never found the knife, just its black sheath that was kept in the van.

At her first court appearance, the public defender said Pierce had tried to turn herself in to authorities several times but she was not taken into custody immediately. Pierce remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.

The names of the victim and the uncle were redacted from the court document.