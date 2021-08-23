Battery Charges Dropped Against Former UM Football Player

A former football player for the University of Miami will not face charges that he had allegedly beaten his pregnant former girlfriend.

Avantae Williams, who had been a safety for the 'Canes, had the three felony charges dropped against him Friday according to the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts.

Thanks be to God that the truth came out and all charges against me were dropped. As the father of a daughter and son I will always focus on my responsibility to set the right example of how women should be treated. In the future, I want to help others who face false charges. — Avantae Williams (@TaeWilliams0) August 21, 2021

Williams was arrested July 21st after Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrived to an apartment Williams shared with the alleged victim located near the 10600 block of Hammocks Boulevard.

An arrest report said Williams and the victim were arguing over him being involved with another woman.

Police said Williams had told the victim, who is pregnant with his child, to leave the apartment. When he returned and saw the victim still packing her items, Williams allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and began throwing her around.

Williams allegedly threw the victim to the ground outside the apartment before she was able to speak with a neighbor and called 911, according to the report.

UM’s athletics department dismissed Williams from the football program. It is unclear if he will be allowed back on the team.

Williams was a four-star recruit out of DeLand and was ranked as the top safety in the 2020 class. He was projected to be in the Hurricanes’ rotation at safety when Miami opens the season Sept. 4 against Alabama.