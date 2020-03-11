coronavirus

Bay Harbor Islands Declares State of Emergency With Employee in Isolation

The employee has received emergency medical attention and was told to go home and self-isolate, but Bay Harbor Islands has no confirmed COVID-19 cases

coronavirus-dark-1200x800

The mayor of Bay Harbor Islands declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a town employee decided to self-isolate for possible exposure to coronavirus.

The employee has received emergency medical attention and was told to go home and self-isolate while awaiting further instructions from the Florida Department of Health, the town said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Cheat Sheet: Explaining Common Terms Related to COVID-19

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Officials Conflicted Over ‘Community Spread’ Of COVID-19 In Florida

Employees who may have had contact with the employee now under self-isolation have been notified to contact their health provider and follow all CDC and department of health guidelines. The town's community center was also closed for a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution, and all parks have been temporarily closed for sanitization, officials said.

Town officials stressed that there were still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bay Harbor Islands. No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Bay Harbor Islands
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us