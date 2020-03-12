Bay Harbor Islands Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Bay Harbor Islands employee who self-isolated earlier this week has been tested positive for coronavirus, the town said Thursday.

The mayor of Bay Harbor Islands declared a state of emergency Wednesday after the town employee decided to self-isolate for possible exposure to coronavirus.

The employee has received emergency medical attention and was told to go home and self-isolate.

Employees who may have had contact with the employee now under self-isolation have been notified to contact their health provider and follow all CDC and department of health guidelines. The town's community center was also closed for a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution, and all parks have been temporarily closed for sanitization, officials said.