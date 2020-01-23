Bay Harbor Islands Police Corporal Back to Full Duty After Probe Into Social Media Activity

A long-time Miami-Dade police officer and current corporal with the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department is off administrative leave and back on full duty after an investigation into his activity on social media.

Corporal Pablo Lima was restored to full duty Thursday following the close out of an internal affairs investigation and full legal review, Bay Harbor Islands Town Manager J.C. Jimenez said in a statement.

Lima's wife, Hallandalle Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, last year was at the center of protest for a social media post she made about Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Many considered the post offensive and the city commission in January 2019 condemned Lima-Taub's social media activity. She denied any wrongdoing, saying at the time that she never mentioned Muslims or Islam.

The Miami Herald reported that Officer Lima liked his wife's postings on Facebook and Instagram. But Jimenez said the investigation concluded that Lima hadn't posted a meme that a Herald reporter had brought to his attention.

"In addition, the investigation concluded none of the posts that were 'liked' by Corporal Lima on his social media demonstrated he has any bias or prejudice against any religious or protected group," Jimenez's statement read.