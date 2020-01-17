Bay Harbor Islands Police Corporal Suspended Over Social Media Activity

A long-time Miami-Dade police officer and current corporal with the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department is finding himself on administrative leave over his activity on social media.

Pablo Lima spent three decades with the Miami-Dade Police Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant, and after his retirement joined the Bay Harbor Islands department, getting hired as a corporal just over a year ago.

On Tuesday, Lima officially threw his hat in the ring for the job as police chief, touting his experience and leadership. But 48 hours later he was placed on administrative leave.

Lima's wife, Hallandalle Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, last year was at the center of protest for social media post she made about Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Many considered the post offensive and the city commission in January 2019 condemned Lima-Taub's social media activity. She denied any wrongdoing, saying at the time that she never mentioned Muslims or Islam.

The Miami Herald reported that Officer Lima liked his wife's postings on Facebook and Instagram. Bay Harbor Islands town Manager J.C. Jimenez said Lima was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The content of the social media posts that were brought to our attention are not consistent with our Town’s values and policies," Jimenez said in a statement Thursday.

The Town told NBC 6 they would have nothing to else to say until the investigation is over. NBC 6 also attempted to speak with Lima but were unable to reach him.