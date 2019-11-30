Bayfront Park Holds Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

What to Know Guests of all ages will enjoy daily shows from the 50 foot tree’s LED lights as well as waterfront roller skating and more.

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, one of South Florida’s best attractions for Christmas will take place inside Miami’s Bayfront Park.

The annual tree lighting will take place inside the area’s holiday village starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and run through Christmas night on December 25th – with a special appearance by the man himself, Santa Claus!

Guests of all ages will enjoy daily shows from the 50-foot tree’s LED lights as well as waterfront roller skating along with local vendors, festive music, food and drinks along with so much more.

Alejandra Molina from Telemundo 51 and Sasha Jones from NBC 6 will light the tree. Both stations are sponsors of the event.

Tickets are free of charge.