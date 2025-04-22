Broward County School Board member Brenda Fam resigns

Broward County Public Schools board member Brenda Fam announced on Tuesday that she will be resigning from her position.

Fam represents District 6 and was elected to serve on the board in 2022.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She turned in her resignation letter and was seen speaking to Superintended Dr. Howard Hepburn during a break in Tuesday's school board meeting.

In her resignation letter, Fam references Alec Boganoff, who was the former Chair to the Superintendent's Oversight Committee Task Force. He resigned on April 11, 2025.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She made note of Bogdanoff's resignation letter, which said in part "Rather than working together to address real issues, the task force has been hampered by entrenched resistance, hostility to new perspectives, and a culture that too often rewards control over progress."

Fam in her letter echoed the concerns he outlined and wrote in part:

"I have also encountered the same hostility and personal attacks for trying to improve the school climate and increase inclusivity of parents. I also observed that if an individual does not agree with the current district culture of prioritizing social justice over academics, the current recognized quid pro quo, then they are targeted, dismissed, and ridiculed."

This is a developing story.