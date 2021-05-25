BCPS Investigating Video Showing Student Slam 6th Grader on Ground

Broward County Public Schools is investigating after cellphone video showed a student at a Deerfield Beach school physically bullying a sixth grader because of her sexuality.

Chad Sanford, 13, identifies as a trans teen. She says verbal bullying has been happening all school year long at Deerfield Beach Middle School. But last week, the bullying turned physical.

The cellphone video shows someone pick up Sanford from behind and slam her on the ground in the hallway. Students stand around, yelling, but did nothing to help as Sanford struggles to get up from the ground.

"He said he was going to knock the gay out of me," Sanford recalled, adding her bully called her homophobic slurs. "Why do my sexual orientation have to with you not liking me? Leave me alone. I don't want to be bothered."

Sanford doesn't understand why growing up LGBTQ should be so hard.

"I feel like I can't go to school without being hated by my sexual orientation," she said. "I don't think I can live anymore without this being a problem in society ... it just makes me feel some type of way."

Broward County Public Schools issued a statement about the incident, saying, "The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the codebook for student conduct."

There is no word on what or if that disciplinary action will happen or whether law enforcement will be involved.