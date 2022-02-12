BCPS to Observe ‘A Day of Service and Love' in Honor of MSD High School Tragedy

Broward County Public Schools will observe 'A Day of Service and Love' on Monday, Feb. 14 in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.

Students, staff and volunteers districtwide will participate in a variety of

volunteer and service projects to remember the 17 students and staff lost and those injured on Feb. 14, 2018.

"Projects will focus on the goal of reconnecting with peers, community, nature and self, and emphasizing positive and rewarding relationships, while raising awareness about important and meaningful causes," according to a statement from BCPS.

A moment of reflection will be held on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10:17 a.m.

“Our District remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright said. “I am humbled by the grace and courage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community and the resilience of all our students and employees.”