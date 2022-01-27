South Florida

Be On Lookout For Frozen Iguanas This Weekend As Temperatures Drop

When the temperatures drop, so do they

Florida Iguana Woes
AP

Frozen iguanas may be part of your forecast this weekend.

With South Florida set to see some of the coldest temperatures in over 11 years on Saturday and Sunday, warnings about cold-stunned iguanas are starting to surface.

The cold-blooded animals can slow down or become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s, and are known to drop out of trees. With temperatures expected to dip into the upper 30s for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale this weekend, chances of seeing the cold-stunned reptiles are relatively high.

Last year, the National Weather Service in Miami issued a warning for "falling iguanas" due to frigid temperatures in the region.

“Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” the NWS said on Twitter. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.” 

The NWS has not yet issued a falling iguana warning for this coming weekend.

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill told NBC 6 that smaller iguanas are especially susceptible to becoming incapacitated in just a matter of hours once the temperatures reach the 40s.

Residents are urged to leave any idle iguanas alone, as they will gradually mobilize with the warmth of the morning sun and rising temperatures.

