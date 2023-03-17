Be There! Miami-Dade County Fair Returns With Fun, Food and More

Food, fun and entertainment can only mean one thing in March: the Miami-Dade County Fair.

The event, which began Thursday and runs through April 9, has something for everyone. Dozens of rides, a wide variety of food and even some learning opportunities for the young and the young at heart.

This year, fairgoers can choose from over 80 rides, including a few new ones like The Outlaw that is making its North America debut right here in the 305.

Fair President Eddie Cora said there is a lot more he is excited about as the fair celebrates its 71st year.

"It's not just a community tradition, it's a family tradition," Cora said. "The grandparents came, they brought their kids who are parents who are bringing their kids and its just that family tradition that makes it that thing the family has to do together."

There is also plenty of entertainment, including the Xpogo extreme stunt show. A small crew of thrill seekers performs stunts and tricks on pogo sticks like they are trampolines.

In between the rides and entertainment, there is plenty of food - like the Miami Cuban funnel cake specially crafted for South Florida. Award winning chef Mama Jane has been serving the funnel cakes for 40 years.

"It's a traditional Cuban. It's has mojo pork in it, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard. But it's in-between two funnel cakes instead of Cuban bread and then we press it," she said. "We put a twist on it and we put it guava marmalade on top and it is delicious."

But, the fair isn't all fun and games. There are 34,000 competitive student exhibits and hundreds of animals at the barn. The fair aims to create awareness of South Florida's agricultural industries by interacting with nature and science.

"It's funny, you’ll see people cry. It’ll be something on their bucket list," said Chris, who allowed people to milk cows at the fair. "People will actually stand here and cry about it that they got to do it. It's really cool, but to see some of these kids, young kids are naturals."

The fair is open daily expect for March 27-28 and April 2-3. For more information, click here.