Beaches, Gyms, Hotels Can Reopen in Broward County

Broward County beaches, gyms and hotels can reopen Tuesday, but with some restrictions.

County officials extended the state's phase one reopening guidelines to include beaches, commercial gyms and fitness centers, hotels and other commercial lodging.

Ocean activities such as surfing, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and body surfing are allowed, as well as walking, running and biking.

And like other communities across the country, Broward beaches are not yet opening for picnicking, sunbathing or sitting on the beach.

Social distancing, facial coverings and sanitation requirements remain in place for reopened businesses and its patrons.

Click here for the full emergency order.

In Miami-Dade County, officials set a target date of June 1 for the reopening of beaches.

