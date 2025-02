Fort Lauderdale beach reopened to swimmers Sunday after an oily substance washed ashore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still working to determine the source of the substance but it's suspected that it could be from an oil spill.

Beachgoers saw dark clumps that were on the sand.

The beaches were closed earlier from lifeguard Tower One in Port Everglades to lifeguard Tower 10 at Riomar Street as a precaution.