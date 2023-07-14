Video shows bear roaming Homestead neighborhood, walking up to resident's door

Homestead residents had a 'bear-y' scary surprise recently after a bear was caught on camera walking through a neighborhood at night.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows the bear making an unexpected visit to a Homestead neighborhood.

Ring camera footage captured the moment the bear walks up to someone's front door and then later takes a nighttime stroll, roaming the area.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Homestead Police officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was working to trap the bear.