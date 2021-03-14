Beautiful Skies, Warm Weather Ahead as South Florida Gears Up For Spring

It will be another beautiful day in South Florida, so if you wanted to head outside for some fun in the sun, you're in luck.

Sunday will be a near-carbon copy of Saturday with lots of sunshine and maybe just a notch warmer and a notch more humid and our easterly winds start to make the slow shift to more of a southerly direction.

Expect a high of 82° today, then add on about 1° each afternoon this week along with much higher humidity by Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak cold front will approach late this week and spark off a few showers along with slightly cooler and less humid conditions by Friday.