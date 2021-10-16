Beautiful Sunny Saturday in South Florida Ahead of Cold Front Sunday

If you have plans to go to the beach, or just spend time outdoors this Saturday, you're in luck.

Saturday looks like a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Our 10% rain chance is mainly for the Keys.

Sunday’s cold front will bring some scattered storms mid to late afternoon followed by some cooler, drier air for Monday.

Sunday’s high will be close to 90° and Monday’s high will be closer to 85°.

Beginning Monday, the most-refreshing air will be felt in Broward County while the Keys will have a tough time getting into the lower humidity.

The day with the lowest humidity and the Keys’ best chance to feel some slight relief will be Tuesday.