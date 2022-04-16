Beautiful Weather to Kick Off Easter Weekend in South Florida

It looks like a beautiful Easter weekend with only a few spotty sprinkles this morning followed by sunshine this afternoon and throughout our entire Sunday.

Expect seasonably warm highs in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach today.

Our next cold front comes through on Tuesday morning.

Although it won’t be terribly strong, it will shave off a few degrees between Monday and Wednesday and will absolutely allow some more refreshing air to work into South Florida.