Becker Strong 5K to honor Broward principal who passed away after cancer battle

For decades, Robert Becker’s smile lit up the hallways of Embassy Creek Elementary. Known affectionately as Mr. B, Becker was the beloved principal at the Cooper City school for 22 years, until he sadly lost his battle with cancer this past January.

"Every time he would have to leave school for a treatment or something, he would be so upset because he truly loved being there,” said his son, Brian Becker. “He said it was his happy place."

Earlier this year, the city paid tribute to his memory by renaming the road outside the school in his honor: Robert Becker Boulevard. But that’s not all. A $500 scholarship also bears his name, which is awarded to a deserving student every year.

Now, Becker’s family is preparing to honor him with the inaugural Becker Strong 5K.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"His favorite thing was running," said Brian. "He was running while he was sick, he was running up until about a year ago. He was running all of the time, it was one of his favorite things."

Mr. B spent 37 years with Broward County Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, and as the beloved principal at Embassy Creek. He fought a long and courageous battle against sarcoma, which is a cancer that affects the bones and soft tissues.

“It is one of the rarest forms of cancer and unfortunately it is one of the deadliest because we don’t have enough research going for it,” his son said. “So putting on this 5K we’re going to hopefully raise awareness for sarcoma research."

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at Vista View Park in Davie — one of Mr. Becker’s favorite places to run — will also include a one-mile fun run. It’s a way for everyone in the community to honor the man who touched so many lives.

"I don’t know if he truly realized the impact that he had on so many people’s lives," said Brian.

If you'd like to sign up to run in the Becker Strong 5K or participate in the one-mile fun run, you can click here.