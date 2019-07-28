Becky G, Lali and Pabllo Vittar Headline Zumba Instructor Convention in Florida

What to Know Brazilian drag queen sensation Pabllo Vittar and Agentinian singer Lali Esposito surprised the crowd when they came on stage.

International singing star Becky G along with fellow singer Lali Esposito and Brazilian drag queen sensation Pabllo Vittar brought the party to Orlando where they performed for thousands of Zumba lovers from all over the world at the annual Zumba Instructor Convention.

The three-day action packed event featured education, training, networking and lots and lots of Zumba dancing featuring three of today’s Latin music stars.

Becky G headlines the event singing some of her top hits including her latest song with Maluma “La Respuesta.”

Brazilian drag queen sensation Pabllo Vittar and Agentinian singer Lali Esposito surprised the crowd when they came on stage to sing their collaboration “Caliente” featured in various Zumba choreographies during the 2018 -2019 season.

The Zumba Instructor Convention began Friday, July 26th and it runs through Sunday July 28th at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.