Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Olympic Cauldron

The crackling sounds of the Olympic cauldron resonates along the waterfront of Tokyo Bay as a symbol of the games of the 32nd Olympiad.

This year, for the first time in Olympic history, the fire is using eco-friendly liquid hydrogen as opposed to the propane.

The flame was produced by a factory in Fukushima, Japan that runs on renewable energy. This prefecture was ravaged by the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place throughout Japan, the public is not allowed to get close to the cauldron, but one of the mottos of the games is 'hope lights our way,' and the flame from the cauldron radiates that message even from afar.

The torch was passed on to Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka who lit the flame of the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Once lit, the mechanics opened up like a flower signifying vitality, life and energy.

The Olympic flame continues to be a tradition and symbol between the ancient and modern games today.

A few months before each Olympics, the flame is lit in Olympia, Greece which prompts the start of the torch relay with the ultimate point being the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

The flame will continue to burn until it is extinguished at the closing ceremony of the Olympic games on August 8th.