Meet DJ Genesis–the beat behind the Florida Panthers

When the Florida Panthers hit the ice at Amerant Bank Arena, it’s not just the players that get the crowds excited. It’s the music, and the man behind it all? DJ Genesis.

By Constance Jones

Christopher Braithwaite, also known as DJ Genesis, is more than a music man. He sets the tone for the Panthers' game-night experience.

“I’ve been doing this for a while now, and it’s been an incredible run,” he said.

With nearly two decades of experience, he isn’t new to commanding a crowd. Braithwaite has worked with celebrities of the likes of Kelly Rowland and toured with international artists.

But there's something different about working in front of a hockey crowd in South Florida.

“There’s no script,” he said. “My VP might call and say, ‘Genesis, we need a pump right now.’ You have to be ready.”

And when it comes to the music, DJ Genesis builds his playlists to reflect the diverse cultural rhythm of South Florida: You gotta know hip hop, old school, rock, reggaeton, freestyle, dancehall.”

He said the favorite part of the job is the fans. They’ve come to expect the energy — and he delivers every time.

The fans know to come with the energy now. This is our third straight Stanley Cup run,” he said.

At every Panthers home game, you can find DJ Genesis posted up on the 109 Stage. If you're lucky (and have a great song request), he might just spin your favorite track.

Florida Panthers
