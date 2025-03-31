Belen Jesuit Prep School student died from heart condition: Miami mayor

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday provided new details into the death of a sophomore who attended Belen Jesuit Prep School, saying his sudden death was due to a heart condition.

Suarez told NBC6 that Lucas Osuna, who was on the school's water polo team, died from a heart condition after competing at a meet against Ransom Everglades on Friday afternoon.

He said Osuna was in the cool down pool when his aorta essentially malfunctioned to a degree where staff and doctors could not save him.

Osuna's heart condition, Suarez said, was unknown to his family.

"Obviously they’re devastated by this tragedy, but at the same time they’re also overwhelmed by the messages of support," the mayor told NBC6. "This is not anything that is comprehendible, comprehensible, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare, but they are people of faith and they are rallying around each other to process this the best way that they can."

On Saturday, Suarez on Instagram gave his condolences to the family and wrote that he is close friends with Osuna's father.

The father, Mike Osuna, posted about the loss on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the unfathomable loss of our beloved son, Lucas Michael Osuna AKA Thor. In true superhero fashion, he embodied perseverance, determination and overcoming all the obstacles life threw his way," the post read. "We ask that you take a moment to hug your loved ones a little tighter and keep us in your thoughts."

The Tamiami school confirmed on Friday the death of Osuna, calling it “unexpected” and describing what they’re going through as "unimaginable grief."

During a prayer service on Saturday at Belen Jesuit Prep School, several people gathered to pay their respects.

NBC6 spoke to students who knew Osuna.

"You’re going to school with that kid one day and the next, he’s not here," Justin Otero said. "It just makes you want to hold everyone you love a little longer."

"I would say a piece of Belen is missing, everyone’s a little down right now, the teachers are sad, we’re all sad, we’re all praying for the kid, though," Gabriel Cacchione said.