Beloved Koala Named ‘Hope' Dies at Zoo Miami

A beloved koala named "Hope" died at Zoo Miami Monday, just months after his second birthday.

Zoo Miami said Hope had been displaying signs of lethargy and a lack of appetite just days before his death. He had previously been experiencing gastrointestinal issues that were being monitored and treated before a sudden and rapid decline in his health.

Zoo Miami is performing a thorough necropsy to determine the cause of the koala's death.

Hope was born on May 30, 2019 and was the first koala to be born at the zoo in over 28 years. His name was considered a glimmer of "hope" as Australia suffered from catastrophic wildfires, with many feeling his birth symbolized that things would get better.

Hope is survived by his 5-year-old mother, Rinny, and 10-year-old father, Milo.