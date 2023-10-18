Beloved local Jewish school leader deploys to fight in Israel-Hamas war

It was an emotional send off for beloved Jewish school leader Rav Oded Karavani.

Students and staff gathered to send well wishes and prayers for Karavani who has been called back to fight for Israel as a reservist.

Karavani, his wife and kids, received a rousing sendoff from his school family at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach.

"Family members were kidnapped, that were lost, so my heart is with them," said Karavani. "On the flipside, my heart is with the Israeli soldiers who are fighting, who are proud, who are confident."

Back around 2011, Karavani served in a tank unit, and was always on alert should troops go into Gaza. If they did, his unit would be one of the first to be called.

While it never happened while he on active duty, it may happen while he’s a reservist.

"I can only assume that if you are in that area of the country, on that border, that once ground troops make an entry into the Gaza Strip that I will be amongst them," Karavani said.

At the Scheck Hillel Community School Tuesday, students and faculty sported shirts with Karavani's face on the front and his Israeli name on the back.

As the Director of Student Life, Karavani has helped kids with all of their needs outside of the classroom. Now he’s leaning on them for their support.

"Oded exemplifies what it means to be committed," Israel’s Counsel General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky said. "Committed to our people, committed to our country, they don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk."

Karavani is set to leave Wednesday, but said he feels comfort in knowing his family will be okay while he is gone.

"When you go off, fighting a war, there is nothing more reassuring then knowing that you left behind a family that is being taken care of, that is loved, that is being looked out for in my absence," Karavani said.