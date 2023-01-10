Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru

We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the Boston area

By Asher Klein, Darren Botelho and Matt Fortin

It's well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' — he's often spotted drinking one — and now he's apparently serving them, too.

Affleck was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford on Tuesday — a woman who took a photo of the "Batman" and "Good Will Hunting" star, Lisa Mackay, told NBC10 Boston the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they talked.

Mackay said she signed a form for video of her to be used and was told by crew members that they were filming a commercial.

We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the area — where, as Boston residents know already, he's from.

Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, may have been part of the fun — video and posts on social media showed her at a local Dunkin'.

Ben Affleck isn't going anywhere, and Jennifer Lopez is sharing the special message her husband had engraved inside her engagement ring before he popped the question for the second time in April 2022.

A film crew was spotted around noon breaking down a shoot at a Dunkin' location in Medford.

Affleck, who was raised in Cambridge, has a well-documented relationship with Dunkin'. A 2020 photo of him dropping an order of drinks outside his home even became a meme.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, File
This file photo shows Ben Affleck at a Los Angeles Dunkin' on Sept. 16, 2022.

