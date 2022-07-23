Sunrise

Benefit Concert to Honor Teen Who Died Trying to Save Driver in Sunrise Canal Crash

Neither Aden nor the driver 18-year-old Venkata Krishnamurthy survived

By Kim Wynne

Sarah Perry is honoring the life of her son 17-year-old Aden Perry who died in April after he jumped into a lake trying to save a driver who was drowning.

Perry says her son died the way he lived, as a hero.

“What my son did that night wasn’t surprising to me cause if you knew my son you knew that was just him being Aden,” Perry said. “He helped other people.”

She says part of her also died the night of the accident.

“I can’t call my son,” Perry said.

“I can’t talk to him. I can’t give him a hug. I can’t tell him I’m doing all of this. It’s just horrible.”

In the meantime, she says she’s pushing through the pain, keeping his name alive and honoring him one tribute at a time.

