Miramar

Bentley riddled with bullets in Miramar drive-by shooting that left man hospitalized

Miramar Police said officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a Miramar neighborhood that left a man critically injured Tuesday.

Miramar Police said officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of a home.

Police said a male victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives are investigating what may have led to the shooting.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us