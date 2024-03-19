Bentley riddled with bullets in Miramar drive-by shooting that left man hospitalized

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a Miramar neighborhood that left a man critically injured Tuesday.

Miramar Police said officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southwest 66th Way.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white Bentley riddled with bullet holes in the driveway of a home.

Police said a male victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

Detectives are investigating what may have led to the shooting.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.